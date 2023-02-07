Golden Nuggets: Who else is paying zero attention to the “big game”

“He will be one of the sole reasons, honestly, for me wanting to continue playing,” Gipson said. “Because that’s how much love I’ve got for him. I wouldn’t be here without him. That youthfulness, I can’t tell you enough...“It still gets me choked up,” Gipson said. “The loss hurt, but seeing him — it hurts that I can’t experience this with my guy. I know he has such a long career ahead and my window is short......Huf is family. Huf is different. I cherish it a little more. Maybe that’s the dad in me. Hopefully he lets me write his Hall of Fame speech.

“He is a lifetime friend. You don’t really find that in locker rooms, being here a short time as I have. I can’t be thankful enough.”

“So right now it’s Steve Wilks and Chris Harris,” Rapoport said. “Both of those guys are going to interview. I would expect Cory Undlin to get a look as well. Really the pass game secondary guy under DeMeco Ryans. I would imagine he gets to work in Houston too.”

“Bosa will have 17.5 sacks and five forced fumbles, both career highs, and become the first 49er since Dana Stubblefield (1997) to be named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year...What happened: These are the moments you dream of as a child when training to get into the prediction business: Bosa had a career-high 18.5 sacks, had two forced fumbles (expected more from you there, Nick) and is an overwhelming favorite to become the first 49er since Stubblefield to be named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.”

”If everything goes as anticipated, Purdy would undergo a procedure to repair the UCL with a collagen-coated suture tape to provide stability to the repaired ligament. That procedure requires a three-month recovery and then a three-month buildup to return to playing football.”

“The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed WR Tyron Johnson and CB Tre Swilling to Reserve/Future contracts.”

“T Trent Williams: $12,731– WR Ray-Ray McCloud: $10,833– LB Dre Greenlaw: $10,430 (punching at ball)– S Talanoa Hufanga: $4,916 (hit out of bounds on QB)– CB Deommodore Lenoir: $4,879– WR Jauan Jennings: $4,583”

“Writers Matt Barrows and David Lombardi of The Athletic are teaming up for an eight-part series leading to the combine that looks at every aspect of the 49ers roster. First up: special teams.”