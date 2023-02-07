Darius Slay calls Brandon Aiyuk’s comments ‘weird’ and ‘bad sportsmanship’

The Eagles fan base has not been happy about some of 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s recent comments. Aiyuk, rightfully so, feels like the 49ers would have given Philadelphia’s secondary all they could handle had Brock Purdy not gotten injured.

Yes, it’s easy to say that wouldn’t have been the case when you look at the scoreboard, but anybody who’s watched San Francisco’s offense during the previous month and a half, and even on the first drive, knew the 49ers would score points.

Aiyuk said the 49ers were “hands down” the best team in the NFL, and the Eagles were “extremely lucky” to advance to the Super Bowl. Philadelphia beat Daniel Jones and Josh Johnson, so is he really saying anything that most of us weren’t already thinking?

Furthermore, most metrics show that since Purdy took over, San Francisco was head and shoulders better than the rest of the league.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay isn’t having it. He said, “it’s weird” and “I just think it’s bad sportsmanship” Monday night before adding this:

“They did a lot of talking, about physicality and all this kind of stuff. Now they want to blame something. They weren’t complaining when they were 8-0 (with Purdy), so I don’t know what they’re complaining about now.”

That something just so happens to be the most important position in all sports. I could see how it would rub even 49ers fans the wrong way with Aiyuk speaking his mind, but I don’t have a problem with it.

Slay wasn’t the only Eagles member to speak up. Brandon Graham said, “that’s the game, we know how this game goes. You’ve got to stay healthy.” Haason Reddick said he’s not worried about how anybody else feels and how “everybody’s entitled to their opinion.”

Either way, it’s not bad sportsmanship to speak your mind without being disrespectful.