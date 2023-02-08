Golden Nuggets: Welcome to the Bay, Steve Wilks!

“Wilks’ specialty is defensive backs, and has held defensive coordinator, defensive backs/secondary and head coaching roles between college and the NFL since beginning his coaching career in 1995. He runs a 4-3 base defense, which Kyle Shanahan indicated in his post-season presser was an emphasis in the hiring search.”

“Well, I checked around the team and discovered: Yes, the relationship between Garoppolo and Shanahan/Lynch seems to have gone a bit south in the days or weeks leading up to the NFC Championship Game loss in Philadelphia. I don’t know if there was a specific blow-up or conversation that led to this. I don’t know what the main issue was.”

“The following ranks the unrestricted free agents by who will be particularly attractive once NFL free agency begins in March. The 49ers could end up retaining some of them with cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and center Jake Brendel topping the group the team wants back. But many will be grabbed by other squads, leading to more compensatory draft picks in 2024.”

“Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports that the 49ers had defensive line coach Kris Kocurek spend time with Steve Wilks during his interview on Monday before hiring the former Carolina Panthers interim head coach as the team’s new defensive coordinator.”

“Wilks has adopted pattern-matching zone coverages in the past related to the Cover 3, which the 49ers’ defense still runs with relative frequency. The 49ers have diversified their coverages on the back end over the past few years and have even evolved from a rush-over-coverage to — arguably — a coverage-over-rush unit. Wilks’ hiring further underscores that changing truth.”