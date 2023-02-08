Brock Purdy is scheduled to undergo surgery on February 22

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided an update on Brock Purdy’s schedule. The 49ers quarterback is scheduled to meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on February 21 and plans to have surgery to repair his torn UCL the following day, according to Rapoport.

Meister is reportedly respected in the injury, and Purdy’s surgery will allow him to make a full recovery and be ready for training camp.

According to Jeff Mueller, who is a Doctor of Physical Therapy, the theory is Purdy starts his throwing program toward the middle or end of May to early June. Purdy will continue to progress from there.

Based on Mueller’s experience on these repairs, you can be full go by six months. From the date of surgery to Week 1 is six months and 19 days for Purdy.

The best-case scenario for Purdy as of now seems like he’d be ready at the end of the preseason. The 49ers and Purdy will no more or at least have a better idea of Purdy’s timeframe after the surgery.