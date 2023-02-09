Nick Bosa wins Defensive Player of the Year after receiving 46 out of 50 first-place votes

There was little suspense as to who would win the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award. 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa received 46 out of 50 first-place votes as the Niners took home another award Thursday night.

Micah Parsons, who was the odd's on favorite for much of the season, did not receive a single first-place vote. The other players who did were Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick, who surprisingly garnered two votes.

Bosa’s speech was short and sweet. I don’t think his acceptance speech lasted longer than one minute. Bosa said, “it’s a team sport. I just do my job.”

Bosa led the NFL in sacks with 18.5, which was two more than Reddick and Myles Garrett. Bosa also had the most quarterback hits with 48 while his 19 tackles for loss were second in the NFL.

The real question is: When will Bosa win this award again?