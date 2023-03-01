Golden Nuggets: Which prospects are you excited to see at the combine?

“San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch spoke with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Here is everything he had to say.”

“One of my favorite things when I was a player and now as a general manager is to watch players have breakthroughs,” Lynch said. “I think this was a breakthrough year for Deommodore. We believed in him as a player coming in. It’s a hard position to play. It’s a hard position to get thrown into the fire. The coolest thing about him — he kind of broke through that and it wasn’t easy.”

“Some of the delay and the swelling and all that — it’s not like a typical baseball injury,” Lynch said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “This was a football injury where there was a lot of force there. So, it just all had to quiet down.”

“I’m watching Trey out there, taking drops each day,” Lynch said describing the scene he sees on the practice field from his office. “I don’t see a limp. It’s not to say he’s 100 percent, but he’s really recovering well and doing a really nice job. He did start the throwing here recently. Trey’s rehabbing really well. He did have that secondary procedure. It wasn’t really a setback. One of the plates was kind of giving some interference with some of the tendons…but they took care of it. He seems to be doing really well and we’re really happy for him.”

“The 49ers last offseason didn’t do much to address the interior of their offensive line that lost starters at left guard and center. They also could’ve used an upgrade at right guard. Instead of searching for fixes in free agency, they stuck with in-house options and the draft, landing offensive lineman Spencer Burford from UTSA with the No. 134 overall selection. The versatile lineman wound up starting 16 games and all three playoff contests for San Francisco at right guard.”

“Jennings is an ERFA, so the 49ers had to tender him a contract to keep him from going to the free agent market. Unlike with restricted free agency, Jennings can’t explore the market now that a contract has been tendered. He reached ERFA status instead of RFA status because he’s only accrued two pro seasons. His rookie year in 2020 was spent on the practice squad.”

“As Bosa awaits a new deal, he plans to head back home to Florida and take a little time off before he and Joey dive into their normal offseason workout routine. Bosa’s trainer and personal chef are ready for whenever Bosa gets back to business. It’s been common practice for him to spend most of his offseason away from the 49ers facility. If he does so again during the offseason program, it’s unlikely to be contract related.”