49ers receive a C+ for their training room in NFLPA’s team report card

The NFLPA released its first-ever team report card that was surveyed by 1,300 players. The five categories were treatment of families, nutrition, weight room, strength staff, training room, travel, and training staff.

Here’s how the 49ers graded out in each category:

Treatment of families: B+ (6th)

Nutrition: A- (6th)

Weight room: A- (10th)

Strength staff: A (12th)

Training room: C+ (17th)

Training staff: A- (20th)

Travel: A- (11th)

For some of those grades, the Niners were tied with other teams, so the ranking could be taken with a grain of salt.

It’s not a surprise to see the training room as the worst category for the 49ers. This team’s injury history has been well-chronicled.

Injuries have plagued San Francisco long before Kyle Shanahan’s tenure began. Unfortunately, they haven’t slowed down since. At one point in October, the 49ers had 19 players — most of them starters — listed on the injury report. That was leading up to the Falcons game, where the entire defensive line missed the game.

At that point of the season, the 49ers were impacted the most by injuries, per Man Games Lost. And that was before the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo.

Several fans have clamored for changes to the training staff, but according to this survey, it’s the facilities that need to be fixed.