Purdy underwent successful surgery; will begin throwing in 3 months

The 49ers released a statement after Purdy’s surgery:

“Quarterback Brock Purdy underwent successful surgery with renowned specialist Dr. Keith Meister this morning. Dr. Meister conducted an internal brace repair to Purdy’s right elbow. Purdy is anticipated to start a throwing progression program in three months.”

The biggest domino of the 49ers offseason dropped Friday morning. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Brock Purdy underwent successful surgery on his elbow. The good news is Purdy needed the UCL repair with an internal brace and avoided reconstruction surgery.

Purdy is expected to begin throwing in three months as he builds his strength, and, in an ideal scenario, is cleared within six months. Now, we get to argue all offseason about who the 49ers starting quarterback will be if Purdy is cleared in time for the regular season, which is roughly six months from today.

Given the amount of time Purdy will miss, Trey Lance would still start Week 1. But he’d be under pressure to perform based on how Purdy finished the season. Fair or not, that’s the reality of the situation.

The 49ers won’t have to worry about shelling out $8 million for a backup quarterback this offseason. Instead of Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield, or Taylor Heinicke, we’re now looking at veteran minimum options such as Mason Rudolph, Easton Stick, or Gardner Minshew.

There will be an inevitable uproar about whoever the 49ers sign as a QB3, but the Lance and Purdy will be running the show in 2023.