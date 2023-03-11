Golden Nuggets: The two sweetest words in the English language... “internal brace”

“The good news is that Purdy’s surgery could have revealed further complications that required Tommy John surgery, and knocked him out for much of the year. Now it appears Purdy should be ready to take the field during the season’s first month, but will have to beat out Trey Lance who is going to begin the season as the starter.”

“Because Purdy had the elbow repaired rather than reconstructed, he will be able to resume throwing after about three months and ramp up from there. While a six-month recovery is the standard expectation for this type of operation, there is not yet a specific timeline for Purdy to get full clearance.”

“As mentioned above, Jackson thrived throwing under center last season, especially off play action — he ranked first in EPA per dropback in these situations. He likes to attack the middle of the field, and his speed on bootleg plays is deadly. Jackson also likes to throw to tight ends, and he’d have one of the league’s best in George Kittle. Plus, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan already showed he can win with a dual-threat quarterback when he had Robert Griffin III in Washington. Schematically, he’d maximize Jackson’s ability as a runner, but I believe Jackson has gotten to a point where he doesn’t have to be in a high-volume option attack.”

Matt Maiocco breaks down what position the 49ers will prioritize most in free agency

“I would say that the defensive line, if it’s not the first position they address, it will be the position they address the most,” Maiocco told Papa & Crowley on Friday. “They like to have 10, 11, 12 guys who are NFL players at that position, and all those guys can play.”

“According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the San Francisco 49ers were among several teams in attendance today for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s private workout in Arizona. The other teams named include the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs.”

“Gipson, 32, started every game for the 49ers in the regular season and postseason after being acquired as a practice squad signing. It was an incredible under-the-radar move. Gipson played at a near Pro Bowl level for much of the season, and good enough that Jimmie Ward was moved to the nickel position when he returned from injury.”

“Is McKivitz a serious contender to start at right tackle if McGlinchey signs elsewhere? That remains unclear, but considering that the 49ers just awarded him a modest deal that falls into swing tackle territory, it stands to reason that they’ll continue searching for tackles. Stockpiling capable offensive linemen, after all, is of big importance regardless of who starts.”