Golden Nuggets: We might not have free will but at least we have free agency tomorrow

“Among the top names available in free agency are tackles Javon Hargrave, Dre’Mont Jones and David Onyemata and ends Yannick Ngakoue, Jadeveon Clowney and Marcus Davenport. More cost-effective options who profile similar to past Niners additions include tackle Sheldon Rankins, end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo or even a reunion with do-everything lineman Arden Key......Should the Niners look to spend on a cheaper replacement if McGlinchey leaves, some of the other tackle options are Kaleb McGary, Jawaan Taylor and Isaiah Wynn. If they look to invest in the secondary, a couple names to watch are cornerback Cameron Sutton and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. With Gould expected to depart, the Niners also need a kicker with Matt Prater and Matt Gay among the best available veterans. Depending on what happens with some of their own free agents, the Niners will also need help in the interior offensive line, linebacker and tight end.”

“There is a limited amount of free-agent tackles and even fewer right tackles that might fall into the price range the 49ers would consider. Here are a few.”

“On the list of priorities, receivers are fairly low, with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud and Danny Gray all under contract for next season. That said, cap space can always be amended, and discounting possibilities is unwise in the offseason.”

“The 49ers will fill some of those holes in free agency, but also probably will need to draft a rookie who will have to start right away, and it’s easier to find a plug-and-play rookie at the end of Round 2 than at the end of Round 3.”

“49ers must sign Za’Darius Smith if Vikings grant his release.”