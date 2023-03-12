Report: The Rams are in talks to trade Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins

Kyle’s update, 11:18 a.m. PT: So much for wanting a first-rounder. The trade details were finalized.

Dolphins get: Jalen Ramsey

Rams get: 2023 third-round pick (No. 77 overall)

TE Hunter Long

Wow.

According to several national media members, the Rams and Dolphins are “in deep discussions” on a trade for Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and there’s a “high likelihood” a deal happens.

Miami owns picks 51, 77, and 84, but a deal for a player the caliber of Ramsey is sure to include a first round pick. And thinking about this from a Dolphins perspective, Vic Fangio having a Ramsey-type cornerback takes their defense to another level.

The Rams would eat $19.6 million in dead money this year, and $11.5 million in 2024. Their total cap savings in both years will come to $20.6 million, per Over the Cap.

This is great news for the 49ers, as the Rams continue to dismantle their team. Seattle is unlikely to contend in the next couple of years, while the Cardinals are a joke until proven otherwise.

The Rams could look a lot different this season. Last week, there were reports that Los Angeles is looking to shop quarterback Matthew Stafford.