Report: A ‘healthy market’ awaits Jake Brendel heading into free agency

The legal negotiation window ahead of free agency begins Monday. That tampering period lasts until March 15, 1 p.m. PT, when the NFL League Year begins. Then, teams can officially make trades and sign free agents.

The 49ers have a plethora of free agents, and they must decide whether they intend to re-sign them. Center is a critical position in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. The 49ers have relied on a veteran heading into each season. Will that be any different heading into 2023?

Jake Brendel played well in his first full season as a starter since 2018. According to Aaron Wilson, enough to garner a competitive market during free agency. Wilson tweeted that the 49ers, Texans, Jets, and Browns are all in the market for a center, before specifically citing San Francisco and Houston for Brendel.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik saw what Brendel was capable of every day in practice, so it’s no surprise that’s the 49ers top competition.

The Niners currently have Daniel Brunskill and Nick Zakelj as options to start at center, who are under contract. Regardless if it’s Brendel, the team will sign or draft a center this offseason.