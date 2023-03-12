49ers re-sign S Tashaun Gipson to a 1-year deal worth $2.17 million guaranteed

Kyle’s update, 6:07 p.m. PT: Aaron Wilson reported Gipson’s contract details:

Signing Bonus: $1M

Base Salary: $1.17M

Roster Bonus: $40k per game

Total Value: $2.9M

So, Gipson’s contract includes $2.17 million guaranteed. His Cap Hit in 2023 will be $2.9M, as all per-game roster bonuses are LTBE (likely to be earned). This contract may be the 49ers tipping their hand at where they choose to invest at during free agency.

Gipson gets a raise that’s roughly three times his contract from a season ago. Congrats to Tashaun.

Per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, the 49ers are re-signing veteran safety Tashaun Gipson to a 1-year deal. Gipson, who was signed at the end of August last year, wound up starting all 17 games for the 49ers.

At the NFL Combine, general manager John Lynch said, “we’d like to have him back” when speaking at the podium about Gipson. On Sunday, the 49ers made that statement a reality.

We’ll find out the contract details soon enough, but this shouldn’t prevent the 49ers from drafting a safety in the upcoming NFL Draft. If anything, Gipson could serve as a stopgap for a season while the rookie gets up to speed. Or, if he’s talented enough, can win the job outright in training camp.

Gipson, who turns 33 in August, finished the 2022 regular season allowing the lowest completion percentage since 2018, had his most interceptions in a season, and the most tackles for loss since 2017. Needless to say, the Niners helped rejuvenate Gipson’s career.

But Tashaun deserves credit for delivering when called upon. Had it not been for his play, who knows what the 49ers would have done during the first month of the season while Jimmie Ward was sidelined with an injury.