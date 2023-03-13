Golden Nuggets: Let the games begin

“Now, Gipson is set to hold it for at least another season after agreeing Sunday to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $2.9 million, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.”

“A lot of people see pitchers get Tommy John and they come back even better and they think it’s the surgery,” Dr. Pandya said. “Actually, it forces you to really rehab and work on mechanics that you may never have worked on in the past, and kind of resetting things.”

“According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, multiple teams are interested in pursuing Brendel in free agency, including the Houston Texans and a pair of AFC teams. Former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is the new head coach there. Former 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik is the Texans’ offensive coordinator.”

“Here are a few more free agent defensive backs that could be reasonable options for the 49ers to consider.”

“[JAX OT Jawaan] Taylor, who is both younger and potentially cheaper than McGlinchey, might not be quite as elite in run blocking as McGlinchey. But the former is notably better in pass protection, and San Francisco needs to improve that side of the O-line anyway.”