Free agency tracker: We’re off to a slow start

Kyle’s update, 9:14 a.m. PT: The Falcons gave OG Chris Lindstrom a 5-year, $105 million contract extension.

The Patriots are expected to re-sign CB Jonathan Jones to a two-year deal.

Per Adam Schefter, RB Austin Ekeler is requesting permission to speak with other teams about a potential trade.

The Bears signed former Eagles LB T.J. Edwards to a 3-year deal that includes $12 million guaranteed. I’m fascinated to see the contract Azeez Al-Shaair gets.

Kyle’s update, 8:25 a.m. PT: Patriots trade TE Jonnu Smith to the Falcons for a 7th round pick. Smith reunites with Arthur Smith, where the two spent time with the Titans.

So far, on Monday morning, there have been several restructures. The Browns re-worked their quarterback’s deal to create nearly $36 million in cap space. His deal gave other quarterbacks, like Lamar Jackson, the idea that they, too, could have a contract that was mostly guaranteed.

There will only be one former North Dakota State quarterback on the roster this year, as Easton Stick agreed to terms with the Chargers. With Trey Lance and Anthony Lynn, the thought was maybe Stick would come on as a QB3 for the 49ers.

Speaking of quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield could be headed to Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are on the 49ers schedule next season.

CB Patrick Peterson wants to play for a winner and a team that gives a chance to win a ring. He named the Bengals, Eagles, and Cowboys specifically. The 49ers will add a cornerback, though it’s more likely to be Emmanuel Moseley than someone outside the building.

As more news trickles in, we’ll update this tracker as the day goes along. I know you all are on the edge of your seat awaiting Odell Beckham Jr.’s landing spot. Remember, agreements that are reached today aren’t binding until the contract is signed Wednesday.