Free agency tracker: Jessie Bates signs with the Falcons on a 4-year deal worth $16 million per year

Kyle’s update, 1:34 p.m. PT: The 49ers were linked to Jessie Bates as recently as Monday morning by Albert Breer. Bates signed with the Falcons on a 4-year deal that makes him the fourth-highest paid safety. Bates will receive $16 million per year.

As many of you know by now, I’m not the biggest Bates fan and believe the 49ers dodged a bullet. He’s inconsistent and too boom-or-bust, not to mention his lack of physicality and tackling.

Kyle’s update, 1:10 p.m. PT: The Bears just gave Tremaine Edmunds $50 million guaranteed, which was the fourth-most for a linebacker in NFL history. That means the $40.5 million Fred Warner received puts him fifth, despite being head and shoulders better than the linebackers in front of him.

Kyle’s update, 12:42 p.m. PT: Former 49ers defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway is signing a 1-year deal with the Texans that includes $3 million guaranteed. Ridgeway is following DeMeco Ryans to Houston.

Kyle’s update, 11:05 a.m. PT: The Chiefs are discussing trading for LT Laremy Tunsil, per Aaron Wilson. There was one tackle better than Tunsil last year, and he plays for the 49ers. That would be a home run trade for Kansas City.

Former Chiefs RT Andrew Wylie followed Eric Bieniemy to Washington. Wylie received a 3-year deal worth $24 million, per Ari Meirov.

Detroit helped their secondary out by signing Cam Sutton to a three-year deal worth $33 million. Sutton is a good player.

Kyle’s update, 10:22 a.m. PT: Mike McGlinchey is expected to sign with the Broncos, per Dianna Russini.

Kyle’s update, 10:04 a.m. PT: Per Josina Anderson, the 49ers are among three teams who have shown preliminary interest in Jaguars CB Tre Herndon.

Herndon started 11 games for Jacksonville last year, where he allowed a completion percentage of 61.8 percent, per Sports Info Solutions. He did not grade out well on SIS or PFF. Herndon spent the majority of his time in the slot, as 300 of his 506 snaps came in the slot, with 187 coming out wide.

Kyle’s update, 9:58 a.m. PT: The Broncos are shopping their wide receivers. That includes Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and K.J. Hamler.

The first defensive tackle is off the board. The Falcons have agreed to terms with DT David Onyemata on a 2-year, $6.75 million deal.

Tampa Bay plans to release Shaq Mason if they can’t trade him. He’s due $8.5 million on the final year of his deal. Mason is a right guard, but he’s also one of the best right guards in the NFL, comfortably in the top-10, anyway.

Kyle’s update, 9:25 a.m. PT: Per ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Chicago Bears are targeting 49ers free agent right tackle Mike McGlinchey. Russini says both sides are talking and hoping to get a deal done. McGlinchey could make upwards to $18 million per season. Good for him.

Assuming the 49ers don’t sign anyone to a deal close to McGlinchey’s contract, San Francisco will receive a comp pick next year.

Kyle’s update, 9:14 a.m. PT: The Falcons gave OG Chris Lindstrom a 5-year, $105 million contract extension.

The Patriots are expected to re-sign CB Jonathan Jones to a two-year deal.

Per Adam Schefter, RB Austin Ekeler is requesting permission to speak with other teams about a potential trade.

The Bears signed former Eagles LB T.J. Edwards to a 3-year deal that includes $12 million guaranteed. I’m fascinated to see the contract Azeez Al-Shaair gets.

Kyle’s update, 8:25 a.m. PT: Patriots trade TE Jonnu Smith to the Falcons for a 7th round pick. Smith reunites with Arthur Smith, where the two spent time with the Titans.

So far, on Monday morning, there have been several restructures. The Browns re-worked their quarterback’s deal to create nearly $36 million in cap space. His deal gave other quarterbacks, like Lamar Jackson, the idea that they, too, could have a contract that was mostly guaranteed.

There will only be one former North Dakota State quarterback on the roster this year, as Easton Stick agreed to terms with the Chargers. With Trey Lance and Anthony Lynn, the thought was maybe Stick would come on as a QB3 for the 49ers.

Speaking of quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield could be headed to Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are on the 49ers schedule next season.

CB Patrick Peterson wants to play for a winner and a team that gives a chance to win a ring. He named the Bengals, Eagles, and Cowboys specifically. The 49ers will add a cornerback, though it’s more likely to be Emmanuel Moseley than someone outside the building.

As more news trickles in, we’ll update this tracker as the day goes along. I know you all are on the edge of your seat awaiting Odell Beckham Jr.’s landing spot. Remember, agreements that are reached today aren’t binding until the contract is signed Wednesday.