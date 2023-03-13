Jimmy Garoppolo is looking for $25 million; the Texans and Raiders are expected to pursue Garoppolo

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Texans and Raiders are expected to pursue 49ers free agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The Jets are also a possibility if Aaron Rodgers decides against going to New York.

Jimmy Garoppolo is the top quarterback on the market now that Geno Smith, Derek Carr, and Daniel Jones have each inked deals. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Jimmy is shooting for $25 million:

The question is whether he’ll be in position to get close to the $27 million per year he was making in San Francisco. More teams are looking to go economical at the position after what happened on the quarterback market last year, and what Jones, Smith and Carr have gotten already this year, so how this plays out for Garoppolo vs. guys like Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett will be interesting. I’ve heard Garoppolo’s camp is shooting for $25 million per year. I think maybe he’ll do a deal with lower base pay but a chance to get close to there with incentives.

The Raiders know Garoppolo thanks to Josh McDaniels and their time in New England. But Houston would have a better feel for what Jimmy can do since DeMeco Ryans and Bobby Slowik are with the Texans.

It’s not surprising that Garoppolo will command somewhere in the ballpark of $25 million given the position that he plays. But, man, with his injury history, that contract would have to be incentive-laden.

DeMeco, if you’re reading this, roll with the rookie. You’ve seen this story play out many, many times.