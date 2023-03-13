49ers sign former Eagles DT Javon Hargrave to a four-year contract worth $84 million and $40 million guaranteed at the signing

Finally, some news! According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers signed former Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million deal that includes $40 million guaranteed at the signing.

The 49ers were spending the highest average cap dollars on their defensive line before they signed Hargrave. This is a team recognizing its strength and building on that.

It’s also the Niners remembering the last thing they saw. Hargrave was a menace against the 49ers offensive line during the NFC Championship.

He was all over the field, and finished the game with five pressures, a sack, and a pair of run stops. That wasn’t the only game Hargrave showed out. Only two interior defensive linemen finished with more total pressures than Hargrave last year. He was in the top five in sacks and hurries, and tied for ninth in run stops.

Arik Armstead now has help along the interior. This move will also make it nearly impossible to slide protections toward Nick Bosa. Hargrave just turned 30, but hasn’t missed a game in the previous two seasons.

I wonder if this means the 49ers will shop Javon Kinlaw. Signing Hargrave tells us they want an interior presence they know they can rely on for multiple games. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been Kinlaw.