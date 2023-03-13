Mike McGlinchey signs a 5-year deal worth $87.5 million and includes $50 million guaranteed

An earlier report on Monday morning linked 49ers free agent right tackle Mike McGlinchey to the Chicago Bears. But he switched gears and ended up signing a 5-year deal with the Denver Broncos to protect Russell Wilson.

McGlinchey’s contract is $87.5 million and includes $50 million guaranteed. The signing of Javon Hargrave likely cancels the comp pick the 49ers would have received for McGlinchey, but Samson Ebukam, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Charles Omenihu could all earn contracts that will net the Niners a comp pick.

This is a great landing spot for McGlinchey, assuming his quarterback buys into Sean Payton’s offense. With the Saints, Payton did a fantastic job of helping his tackles in pass protection. Here’s to hoping Mike stays healthy and excels with his new team.

The 49ers were aware they’d lose McGlinchey in free agency. They’ve signed Colton McKivitz, but there is still a need at right tackle.