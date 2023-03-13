Jimmy Garoppolo signs a three-year deal with the Raiders that includes $34 million guaranteed

It’s over. Not like last year. For real, this time. The Raiders are giving former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a three-year deal worth $67.5 million and includes $34 million guaranteed.

The Raiders are giving Jimmy G. about three more million than they paid Derek Carr last season. For all the flack we (me) give Garoppolo, he’s an upgrade over Carr, provided that he can stay healthy.

Garoppolo didn’t quite receive the $25 million he was seeking, but he came close. Per ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Houston and the Jets were also in on Jimmy. Garoppolo goes to the team with the best wide receiver and in a division where the defenses leave plenty to be desired.

It’ll be interesting to watch Garoppolo now that he’s out of the shadow of Kyle Shanahan. He still has legit weapons in Davante Adams, Darren Waller, and Josh Jacobs, so producing shouldn’t be an issue. I just hope he stays healthy.