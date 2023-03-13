The 49ers re-sign Kevin Givens to a one-year deal worth $2.1 million

Moments after the 49ers announced Javon Hargrave’s signing, Matt Barrows of the Athletic reported Kevin Givens is returning to the 49ers on a one-year deal worth $2.1 million with two million guaranteed.

Givens played 354 total snaps in 2022 as a rotational defensive tackle and recorded 13 total pressures, nine hurries, 13 tackles, and 12 defensive stops, per PFF.

The one-year deal fortifies the defensive line in 2023 that will be even stouter with Hargrave’s addition. Building in the trenches is the pattern for this organization, and after the first few hours of legal tampering, that pattern continues.

Presumably, the 49ers’ draft plans have changed with Hargrave’s signing and Givens returning. Defensive tackle looked like an area of need, but the team can now focus on other areas of need, such as edge, OL, and secondary.

The two defensive tackle deals also may spell the end of Javon Kinlaw’s time with the 49ers. For now, the defensive tackle position has some depth to it.