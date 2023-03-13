49ers sign QB Sam Darnold to a one-year deal

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers have reached an agreement with former Panthers’ quarterback Sam Darnold. This feels like the millionth time Darnold has been linked to the Niners, who apparently made a run at the former first-rounder during the 2021 offseason:

From the April 2021 archives pic.twitter.com/iHVTiQWhLH — KP (@KP_Show) March 13, 2023

Darnold will drive you crazy. He has all of the talent in the world. If you watch him against the Steelers, Lions, or Tampa Bay last year, it’s easy to see why he went third overall in 2018. And then there is the Saints game, where Darnold went 5-for-15 for 43 yards and two interceptions.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better QB3 or QB2 for that matter. Darnold has started 55 games in his career, despite being 25. We’ll provide an update on his contract once those details are provided. But the 49ers have found their summer arm to back up Trey Lance.

Darnold is a competent backup who is sure to thrive with the 49ers weapons. Ideally, we don’t reach a point where we have to see Darnold play for an extended period, as that would mean either Lance or Brock Purdy are healthy.

If anybody knows about Darnold, it’s Steve Wilks, who you have to imagine Shanahan went to for some inside info on. So we have the familiarity on staff, a young QB with a strong arm, experience, and athleticism, and a quarterback who the 49ers have been interested in for some time now.