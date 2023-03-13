Jimmie Ward signs with the Texans

The Houston Texans are expected to sign former 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward. The longest-tenured 49er is now gone, leaving Arik Armstead as the only player on the roster drafted by Trent Baalke. Ward is also the last connection San Francisco has to former head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Ward will have an opportunity, presumably, to return to the safety position he so desperately wanted to play in San Francisco. He was superb in the slot, so I never understood why he was in a rush to leave. Either way, him and Jalen Pitre give Houston a formidable duo at safety.

We’ll see the contract numbers for Ward once they come in. DeMeco Ryans knows what he’s getting, and, at 30, it should be interesting. Pitre, Ward, and Derek Stingley are a strong trio for any secondary.

Ward was a pro. He battled injuries, but played through just as many. Jimmie was outspoken, and received plenty of flack at times, but never ran from any questions at the podium and always embraced the 49ers fan base. The Texans are getting a great player.