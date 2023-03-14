3 numbers to know about Javon Hargrave: His cap hit is just north of $6.5 million in ‘23

The 49ers wasted no time bolstering their defense Monday, as they signed Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a four-year deal. The contract was reported about an hour and 20 minutes after the so-called legal tampering period opened, where teams and free agents can agree on a deal.

These are the numbers to know on the 49ers' newest member on the defense:

Four-year, $84 million

The reported deal between the 49ers and Hargrave.

Former Eagles’ DT Javon Hargrave has reached agreement on a four-year, $84 million deal that includes $40m guaranteed at signing with the SF 49ers, per sources. Deal negotiated and confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. pic.twitter.com/9ez66A8ymq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

While his average annual salary of $21 million will tie for the third-highest among interior defensive linemen – conveniently the same as former 49er DeForest Buckner – Hargrave would only count for a little more than $6.5 million in 2023, according to OverTheCap.

Credit to 49ers EVP of Football Operations Paraag Marathe for making the numbers work and keeping the 49ers cap number – currently around $3 million above the cap – as close to zero as possible before the new league year.

66

Pressures by Hargrave in 2022, his career-high.

49ers DIs last year combined for 88 total pressures. 8 different players.



Hargrave had 66 by himself. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) March 13, 2023

Those eight defensive linemen would be:

Arik Armstead - 30 pressures in 2022

Kevin Givens - 15 (agreed to a one-year extension with the 49ers)

Kerry Hyder - 14 (free agent)

T.Y. McGill - 11 (free agent)

Hassan Ridgeway - 8 (signed with Houston)

Javon Kinlaw - 6

Akeem Spence - 3

Michael Dwumfour - 2

That totals 89 pressures – likely a typo in the above tweet – continuing the 49ers' lack of pressure from the interior of the defensive line. Hargrave is the fix to that problem.

His 66 pressures last season would have been the most since Buckner had 66 as well in 2019. Maybe not coincidentally, 2019 was also the year Nick Bosa had a career-high 102 pressures. There might be something to having a pass-rushing interior defensive lineman next to the defending Defensive Player of the Year.

92.2

Hargrave’s 2022 pass rush grade, according to PFF. Not only was that grade higher than the Eagles’ leader in sacks and pressures, Haason Reddick (90.7), but was third-best for interior defensive linemen behind only Chris Jones and Dexter Lawrence.

His run defense grade (49.0) brings his total grade down to 80.1, tied with Jonathan Allen for the 12th-highest grade among defensive tackles. 2022 marked the third year in a row Hargrave finished with a top-five PFF pass-rush grade, finishing fifth in 2020 and second in 2021. The 49ers wanted a pass-rushing defensive tackle and went out and got the best one available.