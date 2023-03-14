Golden Nuggets: That was some good tamperin’

“[Kinlaw] has incredibly long legs which make his center of gravity very high, so he continues to struggle for pad level. Against squattier, athletic interior players, and without him consistently demonstrating the same burst he had coming out of college, it’s been a recipe for him getting moved off the ball with regularity...The 49ers recognized that he is not a sustainable option on the interior. Hargrave is more of a pass-rushing presence than an elite run stopper, but he doesn’t often get tossed around. He had had the third-highest pass rush win rate (17 percent) on the interior defensive line last season per ESPN along with 11 sacks, and has missed just three games in seven years.”

“Unequivocally, the Niners are still in win-now mode, perhaps even more than they were a year ago. If the quarterback situation unfolds in a manner that jeopardizes that model, perhaps they’ll make a desperate run at Brady (expect Lynch at least to try) or hope the team can rally behind Darnold or another castoff.”

“According to Josina Anderson, San Francisco has shown interest in former Jacksonville Jaguars corner Tre Herndon, who played mostly in the slot last season.”

“Still, Darnold has a very strong arm, good feet and something neither Purdy nor Lance has: a lot of NFL playing experience. He’s started 55 games for bad Jets and Panthers teams.”

“It should be noted that Darnold looked pretty good in the six games he started last season, winning four of them and posting a 93.6 QB rating that would be his career best if extended for a full season.”

“Despite Bosa’s 18 1/2 sacks last season, the 49ers finished with their worst cumulative pass-rushing numbers since 2018. They’ve added Hargrave to fix that.”

“Well, a few months later, it’s safe to say the franchise’s sensibilities remain entirely edgy, expectant and suffused with extreme motivation to jump over the final hurdle or two and win the first Super Bowl title of this 49ers era. Very soon....At least, that’s the feeling I’ve picked up when I’ve checked in with 49ers people recently, and Monday’s developments at the start of free agency were pure manifestations of all this. There’s no backing off here. Every avenue is being explored. Every dollar limit is being tested.”

“Although Garoppolo wasn’t traded, when news of him going to the Raiders broke, Carvalho, who goes by Rita Oak on Twitter because her last name means “oak” in Portuguese, posted her final drawing after 404 days of illustrating the soon-to-be Raiders quarterback.”

“There might be no better encapsulation of the past five seasons — the ups, the downs, the relentless drama and Garoppolo’s place within it all. Injuries certainly compromised much of his tenure with the team, but when Garoppolo was available to play, he typically delivered efficiency and there inevitably was excitement — often of the pulse-pounding variety.”