NFL Free agency tracker, Day 2: Arden Key signs a three-year deal with the Titans worth $21 million

Kyle’s update, 7:34: p.m. PT: There will be no Adren Key reunion. He’s going to the Titans on a three-year deal worth $21 million.

Marc’s update, 5:02 p.m. PT: The Colts have signed 49ers free-agent edge rusher Samson Ebukam to a three-year deal worth up to $27 million.

The Patriots re-signed S Jabrill Peppers to a two-year deal.

The Falcons re-signed OT Kaleb McGary on a three-year deal worth up to $34.5 million.

The Raiders signed WR Philip Dorsett.

The Chargers are releasing G Matt Feiler.

The 49ers re-signed C Jake Brendel to a four-year deal (full details here).

Kyle’s update, 3:40 p.m. PT: The Colts are releasing Matt Ryan.

Andy Dalton signed a two-year, $10 million contract that includes $8 million guaranteed with the Carolina Panthers.

The Cowboys re-signed LB Leighton Vander Esch on a two-year deal.

The Seahawks brought back DT Jarran Reed on a two-year deal.

Kyle’s update, 2:11 p.m. PT: NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Colts are trading CB Stephon Gilmore to the Cowboys for a 2023 fifth-round comp pick.

Kyle’s update, 1:36 p.m. PT: The Jets are signing former Packers WR Allen Lazard to a 4-year contract worth $44 million, per Jordan Schultz of The Score. New York is doing everything possible to lure in Aaron Rodgers.

The Chargers signed RT Trey Pipkins to a 3-year deal, per Lindsey Thiry.

Kyle’s update, 11:30 a.m. PT: The Giants traded the pick they received from the Chiefs to trade for Raiders tight end Darren Waller.

Jeff Wilson is going back to Miami. The Dolphins signed Wilson to a two-year deal with a max value of $8.2 million.

The Vikings signed C Garrett Bradbury to a 3-year deal for $15.75 million, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The Saints restructured Michael Thomas’ contract, and he’ll play on a one-year deal worth $10 million.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Aaron Rodgers provided the New York Jets with a free agent wish-list that included Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcades Lewis, and Odell Beckham Jr.

The second day of tampering is underway. Let’s get caught up on some deals from last night and early this morning.