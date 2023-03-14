NFL Free agency tracker, Day 2: Arden Key signs a three-year deal with the Titans worth $21 million

Kyle’s update, 7:34: p.m. PT: There will be no Adren Key reunion. He’s going to the Titans on a three-year deal worth $21 million.
Marc’s update, 5:02 p.m. PT: The Colts have signed 49ers free-agent edge rusher Samson Ebukam to a three-year deal worth up to $27 million.
The Patriots re-signed S Jabrill Peppers to a two-year deal.
The Falcons re-signed OT Kaleb McGary on a three-year deal worth up to $34.5 million.
The Raiders signed WR Philip Dorsett.
The Chargers are releasing G Matt Feiler.
The 49ers re-signed C Jake Brendel to a four-year deal (full details here).
Kyle’s update, 3:40 p.m. PT: The Colts are releasing Matt Ryan.
Andy Dalton signed a two-year, $10 million contract that includes $8 million guaranteed with the Carolina Panthers.
The Cowboys re-signed LB Leighton Vander Esch on a two-year deal.
The Seahawks brought back DT Jarran Reed on a two-year deal.
Kyle’s update, 2:11 p.m. PT: NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Colts are trading CB Stephon Gilmore to the Cowboys for a 2023 fifth-round comp pick.
Kyle’s update, 1:36 p.m. PT: The Jets are signing former Packers WR Allen Lazard to a 4-year contract worth $44 million, per Jordan Schultz of The Score. New York is doing everything possible to lure in Aaron Rodgers.
The Chargers signed RT Trey Pipkins to a 3-year deal, per Lindsey Thiry.
Kyle’s update, 11:30 a.m. PT: The Giants traded the pick they received from the Chiefs to trade for Raiders tight end Darren Waller.
Jeff Wilson is going back to Miami. The Dolphins signed Wilson to a two-year deal with a max value of $8.2 million.
The Vikings signed C Garrett Bradbury to a 3-year deal for $15.75 million, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
The Saints restructured Michael Thomas’ contract, and he’ll play on a one-year deal worth $10 million.
According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Aaron Rodgers provided the New York Jets with a free agent wish-list that included Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcades Lewis, and Odell Beckham Jr.
The second day of tampering is underway. Let’s get caught up on some deals from last night and early this morning.
- The Colts signed Matt Gay to the largest kicker deal in free agency. Gay’s deal is worth $22.5 million over four years. Kicker is an obvious need for the 49ers as Robbie Gould is a free agent.
- Dalvin Tomlinson signed a four-year contract with the Vikings worth $57 million
- The Falcons signed former Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke
- As the Jets wait on a decision from Aaron Rodgers, they’re set to sign former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard.
- Former Niners QB Nick Mullens is re-signing with the Vikings
- LB Eric Kendricks deal is a two year contract worth $13.25 million with the Chargers.
- DeMeco Ryans found a right guard. Shaq Mason is getting traded from Tampa Bay to Houston as the teams swapped late-round picks.
- Eagles C Jason Kelce decided to come back for another year. He’s playing on a one-year contract for $14.125 million.
- The Raiders are signing former Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers to a 3-year deal worth $33 million, including $21 million guaranteed. Josh McDaniels can’t help himself.
- The Dolphins re-signed Raheem Mostert to a two-year contract worth $5.6 million that includes $2.2 million guaranteed.
