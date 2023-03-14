NFL Free agency tracker, Day 2: The Giants are trading for Raiders TE Darren Waller

Kyle’s update, 11:30 a.m. PT: The Giants traded the pick they received from the Chiefs to trade for Raiders tight end Darren Waller.

Jeff Wilson is going back to Miami. The Dolphins signed Wilson to a two-year deal with a max value of $8.2 million.

The Vikings signed C Garrett Bradbury to a 3-year deal for $15.75 million, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The Saints restructured Michael Thomas’ contract, and he’ll play on a one-year deal worth $10 million.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Aaron Rodgers provided the New York Jets with a free agent wish-list that included Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcades Lewis, and Odell Beckham Jr.

The second day of tampering is underway. Let’s get caught up on some deals from last night and early this morning.