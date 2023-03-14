NFL Free agency tracker, Day 2: DeMeco Ryans makes his first trade as a head coach

The second day of tampering is underway. Let’s get caught up on some deals from last night and early this morning.

The Colts signed Matt Gay to the largest kicker deal in free agency. Gay’s deal is worth $22.5 million over four years. Kicker is an obvious need for the 49ers as Robbie Gould is a free agent.

Dalvin Tomlinson signed a four-year contract with the Vikings worth $57 million

The Falcons signed former Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke

As the Jets wait on a decision from Aaron Rodgers, they’re set to sign former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Former Niners QB Nick Mullens is re-signing with the Vikings

LB Eric Kendricks deal is a two year contract worth $13.25 million with the Chargers.

DeMeco Ryans found a right guard. Shaq Mason is getting traded from Tampa Bay to Houston as the teams swapped late-round picks.

Eagles C Jason Kelce decided to come back for another year. He’s playing on a one-year contract for $14.125 million.

The Raiders are signing former Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers to a 3-year deal worth $33 million, including $21 million guaranteed. Josh McDaniels can’t help himself.

The Dolphins re-signed Raheem Mostert to a two-year contract worth $5.6 million that includes $2.2 million guaranteed.