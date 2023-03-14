NFL Free agency tracker, Day 2: DeMeco Ryans makes his first trade as a head coach

The second day of tampering is underway. Let’s get caught up on some deals from last night and early this morning.
- The Colts signed Matt Gay to the largest kicker deal in free agency. Gay’s deal is worth $22.5 million over four years. Kicker is an obvious need for the 49ers as Robbie Gould is a free agent.
- Dalvin Tomlinson signed a four-year contract with the Vikings worth $57 million
- The Falcons signed former Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke
- As the Jets wait on a decision from Aaron Rodgers, they’re set to sign former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard.
- Former Niners QB Nick Mullens is re-signing with the Vikings
- LB Eric Kendricks deal is a two year contract worth $13.25 million with the Chargers.
- DeMeco Ryans found a right guard. Shaq Mason is getting traded from Tampa Bay to Houston as the teams swapped late-round picks.
- Eagles C Jason Kelce decided to come back for another year. He’s playing on a one-year contract for $14.125 million.
- The Raiders are signing former Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers to a 3-year deal worth $33 million, including $21 million guaranteed. Josh McDaniels can’t help himself.
- The Dolphins re-signed Raheem Mostert to a two-year contract worth $5.6 million that includes $2.2 million guaranteed.
