49ers re-sign C Jake Brendel to a four-year deal with a max value of $20 million, including $8 million guaranteed

Kyle’s update, 11:21 a.m. PT: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the contract has a max value of $20 million and Brendel gets $8 million guaranteed.

The 49ers are bringing back center Jake Brendel on a four-year deal, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Brendel reportedly had numerous teams interested in him, including Robert Saleh’s Jets, but he returns to the Bay Area.

You can’t help but wonder if the 49ers were in on other centers, as they are mostly off the market. We’ll see what his price tag is, as some of the more experienced centers signed for around $6 million annually Monday.

I wouldn’t get too worked up about the length of Brendel’s contract if you weren’t the biggest fan of him last season, as the 49ers generally structure their deals that allow them to get out of the contract after a couple of years.

Brendel is another success story as he had just three starts from 2016 through 2021. He started every game last year, is an ideal fit in Kyle Shanahan’s system given Brendel’s athleticism, and now gets rewarded with a four-year deal.

Brendel turns 31 by the time the season starts. If he plays out the duration of his contract, he’ll be 35. Remember, Alex Mack played until 36. Shanahan has always relied on experience at center, and that’s what Brendel provides.

The 49ers now only have one hole along the offensive line, and it’s a pretty big one at right tackle. It’s logical to expect the team to draft a right tackle to compete with Colton McKivitz and Jaylon Moore.