Emmanuel Moseley signs with the Lions on a one-year deal worth $6 million

Jordan Schultz reported Monday that Emmanuel Moseley would be ready for training camp. The 49ers free agent cornerback was a guy beloved in the locker room for his play on the field and how he carries himself. Moseley is an excellent tackler and a strong cover cornerback.

But he’s coming off an ACL injury, which is why his market wasn’t as strong. Schultz reported that Moseley is signing a one-year deal worth $6 million with the Detroit Lions.

Moseley represents what the 49ers stand for. A UDFA out of Tennessee in 2019, he stepped in as a rookie mid-season and the 49ers didn’t miss a beat. Before giving his spot up to Akhello Witherspoon, he secured it back in the playoff's en route to a Super Bowl run. Moseley is one of the better CB2’s in the NFL, and if he stays healthy, Detroit is getting a superb cornerback.

Why didn’t the 49ers match that contract? That’s a question that’ll be on everyone’s mind. Perhaps they didn’t want to risk paying Moseley, as he was coming off an injury. But Moseley turns 27 this month, and is a homegrown talent.

This may signal confidence in Deommodore Lenoir, who started for Moseley once he went down with an injury. Either way, the depth chart at cornerback now has Mooney Ward, Lenoir, Ambry Thomas, A.J. Parker, and Qwauntrezz Knight. So, two capable players and question marks, assuming Samuel Womack is in the running for nickel.