Azeez Al-Shaair is expected to sign with the Titans and Ran Carthon

Former 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Many expected Al-Shaair to follow DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans. That’s where his former college coach, Chris Kiffin, is coaching linebackers. Instead, Azeez follows new general manager Ran Carthon.

The Titans just lost David Long to a two-year deal worth $11 million. Al-Shaair will take his place, and get a chance to be a full-time starter.

Al-Shaair’s contract details are unknown at this point. This past year, he cleaned up some sloppy tackling from a year ago, and proved to be a tremendous pass rusher. Mike Vrabel should have fun with Al-Shaair, who turns 26 by the time training camp starts.

Here’s what Fred Warner said about Azeez at the Pro Bowl:

“I want him to go be somewhere where he can be the guy. For as long as he’s here, unfortunately, I’m here. He wants to go be the Fred Warner somewhere else. Not to toot my own horn, but he certainly wants to go be the guy. And I want that for him.”

Now, Al-Shaair has his chance.