Daniel Brunskill signs a two-year deal with the Titans

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Titans are expected to sign former 49ers swing offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill. That’s the second player on Tuesday to join Ran Carthon in Tennessee.

Brunskill is another success story. He came in from the AFL, and was forced into starting duty in 2019 when Mike McGlinchey and Joe Staley missed time. Brunskill would start every game for San Francisco in 2020 and 2021, playing his best ball in ‘21. He was a reliable right guard, but the 49ers wanted more out of the position.

The Niners drafted Spencer Burford, and Brunskill served as an in-season bridge that allowed Burford to develop without being overwhelmed. Now, Brunskill heads to the Titans, where he’ll presumably have the benefit of starting full-time again.

If he’s not in the starting lineup next year, perhaps sixth-round draft pick Nick Zakelj could play Brunskill’s role, where he’s the utility linemen.