49ers restructured Fred Warner’s contract and created an additional $9.5 million in cap space

Fred Warner’s 2023 salary-cap hit was $18.5 million. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the 49ers restructured his contract and ended up creating $9.5 million in cap space.

That gives San Francisco more flexibility and puts the team under the salary cap before the start of the new league year tomorrow. San Francisco converted Warner’s base salary to create room.

Warner is under contract through the 2027 season, so restructuring his contract was an easy decision. We’ll see if the 49ers feel the need to alter another contract on the roster.

I wouldn’t assume that the 49ers are done spending yet. There’s still a need for a veteran cornerback after Emmanuel Moseley signed with the Detroit Lions, and an edge rusher with Samson Ebukam landing with the Colts. The Niners also must account for their 11 draft picks, if they elect to hold on to each pick.