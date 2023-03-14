Charles Omenihu signs a two-year deal worth up to $20 million with the Chiefs

Charles Omenihu is the latest 49er on his way out of the door. That was mostly expected, but it still will be a tough pill to swallow, knowing how well Omenihu played down the stretch. The 26-year-old was among the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL last year, as he finished the season sixth in win percentage among all edge rushers.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Omenihu is signing a two-year deal worth up to $20 million with the Kansas City Chiefs. If you’re an edge rusher, signing with the team that has Patrick Mahomes seems like a no-brainer.

If you’re looking at this from an optimistic perspective, the 49ers are likely to get the max compensatory picks for players lost, which is four. Then, of course, they’ll have an extra comp pick with Ran Carthon.

Omenihu is the best version, in my opinion, of the “bargain-bin” edge rushers the 49ers have gone with opposite of Nick Bosa. It was evident that he was an ascending player. Unfortunately, he was out of the 49ers price range.

I think we can expect an edge rusher to be signed in free agency, perhaps Za’Darius Smith, to pair with Drake Jackson opposite of Bosa next year.