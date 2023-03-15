The 49ers still have 12 unrestricted free agents

Day two of the legal tampering period in the NFL was filled with signings and players re-signing. The 49ers had 25 players enter free agency (four restricted), and the players who have returned and departed paint a picture of the remaining options.

Newly acquired:

Javon Hargrave, DT

The best free agent available landed with the 49ers within hours of legal tampering opening. A need for the 49ers instantly became a strength and affords the 49ers flexibility in the draft to address other needs or choose the best player available.

Sam Darnold, QB

Signing a veteran QB was a certainty, given Brock Purdy’s timeline to return from injury. Kyle Shanahan has always liked Darnold’s game, and there was even a report the 49ers attempted to send a first-round pick to the Jets for Darnold. Now, the 49ers have a capable third QB and possibly a Geno Smith situation as a reclamation project.

The $3.5 million guaranteed still keeps the entire 49ers QB room under $20 million, as a whole.

Losses:

There weren’t any unexpected losses in free agency, aside from Emmanuel Moseley, perhaps. Moseley accepted a one-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Lions.

Samson Ebukam signed a deal Tuesday evening to join the Colts. Charles Omenihu signed with the Chiefs. Neither were a surprise, but it still hurts.

Jimmy Garoppolo took his talents to Las Vegas and paired with Josh McDaniels, again. Jimmie Ward and Hassan Ridgeway reconnected with DeMeco Ryans in Houston. Mike McGlinchey secured the bag in Denver. And Azeez Al-Shaair signed with the Titans to become the starting mike linebacker, while Daniel Brunskill followed Azeez to Tennessee.

Returning players:

Jake Brendel signed a four-year deal this afternoon worth $8 million guaranteed. Tashaun Gipson returns to the team on a one-year deal with $1.17 million guaranteed. Kevin Givens inked a one-year deal worth $2 million guaranteed. Jauan Jennings was an ERFA and returned to the team for under a million dollars. Colton McKivitz signed a two-year deal, with the first year guaranteed at the veteran minimum ($1.14 million).

Remaining free agents:

Robbie Gould, K

Jordan Willis, DE

Kerry Hyder, DL

Tyler Kroft, TE

Ross Dwelley, TE

T.Y. McGill, DT

Tarvarius Moore, S

Jason Verrett, CB

Josh Johnson, QB

Maurice Hurst, DL

Dontae Johnson, CB

Jordan Matthews, TE

