Golden Nuggets: Which departing free agent will you miss the most?

“As pointed out by Nick Wagoner, that’s a comparable deal to the one-year, $2.5 million deal that Mitch Trubisky signed with Buffalo two years ago. Like Darnold, Trubisky didn’t work out as a young starter, but is believed to have enough upside that he’s worth a few million to stash as a reserve.”

“The San Francisco 49ers had two more member of the NFL’s top-ranked defense leave Tuesday night when pass rushers Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu signed with the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively. Ebukam signed a three-year deal worth a maximum of $27 million and Omenihu agreed to a three-year contract worth a maximum of $20 million.”

“This was an expected offseason loss for San Francisco after Ebukam played well in his two years with the 49ers. His first four years were spent as a standup outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme with the Rams. Joining the 49ers allowed him to put his hand in the dirt as a 4-3 edge rusher and he thrived with his two best seasons as a pro. He’s also an effective run defender which certainly didn’t hurt his value.”

“That’s all to say that Brendel’s impact should be one of providing stability that Shanahan’s offense has struggled to deliver whenever it hasn’t fielded a fixture at center.”

“Less than two weeks later, it became clear that Lynch was bluffing. On Monday, the 49ers splurged in the free-agent market, agreeing to terms with Javon Hargrave, the top defensive tackle available. Hargrave’s new four-year contract is worth up to $84 million over four years.”

“Moseley was playing the best football of his career last season before tearing his ACL in a Week 5 win over the Panthers. A one-year prove-it deal for the 26-year-old should give him the opportunity to cash in next year in free agency, provided he stays healthy.”

“The move creates $9.5 million in salary cap space for the Bay Area team. Paired with Ward’s restructuring, the 49ers created nearly $20 million of additional cap space.”

“In the past two seasons, Al-Shaair, who turns 26 in August, has been an integral part of one of the best linebacker trios in the league, posting 146 tackles, two sacks and an interception in 25 regular-season games.”