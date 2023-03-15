NFL Free agency tracker: The 49ers did not tender RFA Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kyle’s update, 1:55 p.m. PT: The 49ers did not tender RFA Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, making him an unrestricted free agent.

After Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw, that leaves Oren Burks, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, and Curtis Robinson as the linebackers on the active roster.

The Dallas Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott and restructured Tyron Smith’s contract.

QB Jacoby Brissett signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders. There are a few teams who may be tanking without saying it based on their QB decisions so far.

The Patriots signed JuJu Smith-Schuster after all. His contract is worth 3-years and up to $33 million.

TE Hayden Hurst joined the Carolina Panthers on a three-year deal worth up to $21.75 million.

DeMeco Ryans signed a defensive tackle. Sheldon Rankins joined the Texans on a one-year deal worth $10.5 million.

Kyle’s update, 10:16 a.m. PT: In what’s the most annoying saga to date, Aaron Rodgers said he won’t be making a decision today and that a decision has already been made. Although he won’t announce said decision: “This conversation would have happened a lot sooner if I hadn’t won back to back covid MVPs.” What?!

Rodgers, finally, went on to say his intention is to play for the Jets: Since Friday, my intention was to play and play for the NY Jets.”

Please, let’s be done with this circus.

Jordan Poyer is headed back to the Bills.

The Patriots are in on several free agent wideouts, including OBJ, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and they’ve called about DeAndre Hopkins, per Mike Giardi.

Baker Mayfield signed a deal with Tampa Bay on a 1-year deal for $8.5 million. The NFC South quarterbacks are...suspect.

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reported Tuesday morning that the 49ers restructured Charvarius War’d contract by adding three void years and converting $12.48 million of his salary into a signing bonus. By doing so, the 49ers created just under $10 million in cap space.

Once you add on Fred Warner’s restructure that created $9 million in cap space, San Francisco has room to sign another valuable free agent.

Darius Slay, anybody? The Eagles couldn’t come to an agreement with Darius Slay to work out a restructured contract. Due to this, Philadelphia released the veteran cornerback.

Slay, an All-Pro, is 32, but hasn’t missed a game in the previous two seasons and is still at the top of his game. He’s an excellent cover cornerback who is competitive and in position on nearly every target.

Of course, if he wanted out of Philadelphia, then he’s looking for a bigger contract given how Slay’s performed the last two seasons. Slay’s base salary for ‘23 was scheduled to be $17 million before he was released. Could he ask for more? If there’s a team that could jump through the hoops of the salary cap and get a deal done, it’s the 49ers.

Edge rusher might be a more pressing need in the eyes of the Niners, and they’re not in a place to get into a bidding ward. We’ll see where Slay ends up, but he’d make the best defense in the NFL even better.