49ers sign CB Isaiah Oliver to a one-year deal

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the 49ers signed Isaiah Oliver to a one-year deal. Oliver played 238 of his 331 defensive snaps in the slot last season. If you play nickel, you better be able to mix it up as a run defender. Per PFF, Oliver ranked the sixth-best run defender among all cornerbacks.

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has had a firsthand view of Oliver’s skills, so it’s easy to imagine how he co-signed this deal. Oliver has been limited to 16 games during the past two seasons due to a torn ACL that he suffered in 2021. Now, he has a chance to compete against Samuel Womack in the slot.

A former 2nd rounder out of Colorado, Oliver has a similar build and playing style as former 49ers third-rounder Ahkello Witherspoon. Last season, per Sports Info Solutions, Oliver surrendered a 57.1 percent completion percentage in 12 games. He also had six pass breakups, an interception, and three tackles for loss.

Here’s a look at the potential sub-package defense for the 49ers next season:

DE Nick Bosa

DT Javon Hargrave

DT Arik Armstead

DE Drake Jackson

LB Fred Warner

LB Dre Greenlaw

CB Charvarius Ward

NB Isaiah Oliver/Samuel Womack

S Talanoa Hufanga

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

CB Deommodore Lenoir