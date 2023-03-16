Golden Nuggets: Free agency giveth, free agency taketh

“Yes, there are still players to add, and we’ll highlight the three biggest positions of need below. But with scant salary-cap space and their first NFL Draft selection coming at the end of the third round, it’s likely that most of the major pieces already are in place.”

“Surface-level terms for the quarterback’s contract — one year, $4.5 million with $3.5 million guaranteed — are rather modest for the former No. 3 pick who made more than $49 million over the five years of his rookie deal. And the 49ers needed them to be so that Darnold would fit snugly into their tight cap situation.”

“Over 12 games last season, Oliver was the 12th-highest rated corner by Pro Football Focus. Out of 199 corners, his coverage was rated 37th and his tackling 11th. He ranked 19th out of 139 corners in pass rushing.”

“Of Darnold’s ex-coaches, just one – Tampa Bay’s Todd Bowles – is currently an NFL head coach. Of Darnold’s coordinators, none is presently an NFL coordinator. Darnold’s teams had just one pass-catcher – wide receiver D.J. Moore in 2021 – who had more than 888 yards in a season.”

“Oliver played 262 snaps in the slot last season, and he was solid. He allowed only a 72.4 passer rating into his coverage, per Pro Football Focus. The 26-year-old Oliver is also capable of playing safety. It might be fair to consider him the 49ers’ younger replacement for Ward, who could play all three positions in the secondary.”

“Though he’s never put up decent sack numbers, Ferrell’s advanced stats have looked good at times. In 2020, Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 16th most effective player in the league at his position. “

“I’m flat out concerned that the 49ers lost a lot of depth off the roster,” Papa said on his KNBR radio show on Wednesday. “You don’t want to be like the Rams and have Aaron Donald and wind up losing people around him and you’re just not the same team. They went for star power bringing in Jalen Ramsey and Bobby Wagner. Obviously Cooper Kupp, and Allen Robinson and [Matt] Stafford.”

“First of all, San Francisco should offer Trey Lance, picks, players, whatever they can get for Lamar Jackson,” Smith said on ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday morning. “Number two, if Lamar Jackson was on the San Francisco 49ers, they’re winning it all. They’re winning it all.”