NFL Free Agency Tracker: Maurice Hurst signs a 1-year deal with the Browns

Despite free agency officially starting on Wednesday, we’re at the point where the signings begin to slow down. We’ll see if that’s the case for the 49ers, who always find a way to stay in the news.
Former Niners defensive tackle Maurice Hurst signed a 1-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. Along the interior, the 49ers have Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Kevin Givens, and Kalia Davis. They’re likely happy with that group.
- Former Rams safety Taylor Rapp is visiting the Patriots
- Free agent DB Lonnie Johnson has a visit with the Seahawks. He can play cornerback or Safety
- The Darius Slay dream died last night. He’s ended up remaining with the Eagles. Philadelphia brought back Slay, Fletcher Cox, James Bradberry, and Jason Kelce, their core players.
- Official cuts from Wednesday include Cardinals center Rodney Hudson, Browns edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, and Titans edge rusher Bud Dupree. The 49ers could have an interest in each of those three players.
