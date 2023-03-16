NFL Free Agency Tracker: Maurice Hurst signs a 1-year deal with the Browns

Despite free agency officially starting on Wednesday, we’re at the point where the signings begin to slow down. We’ll see if that’s the case for the 49ers, who always find a way to stay in the news.

Former Niners defensive tackle Maurice Hurst signed a 1-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. Along the interior, the 49ers have Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Kevin Givens, and Kalia Davis. They’re likely happy with that group.