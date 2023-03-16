Clelin Ferrell’s deal is officially 1-year, $2.5 million with $1.8 million guaranteed

The 49ers love signing other team’s former first round picks. They feel they can squeeze out every ounce of potential on a one-year deal, and hopefully flip said player for a future compensatory pick.

Clelin Ferrell is the latest reclamation project. According to Ari Meirov, Ferrell’s contract is 1-year, $2.5 million and includes $1.8 million guaranteed. So, that’s a contract with little risk with a chance to have a medium-reward.

Asking Ferrell to produce in the same manner as Charles Omenihu did last season feels like a stretch. But could he have an Arden Key-ish season?

Key came in with little to no expectations, much like Ferrell, and wound up having a career year with 6.5 sacks and the most quarterback hits of his career.

If you look at Ferrell’s first couple of seasons, the tackles for losses are there. Ferrell actually was in double digits for TFLs as a rookie. He only played 11 games in 2020, then failed to surpass 300 snaps in 2021, so he never had a chance to produce.

What are realistic expectations for Ferrell’s 2023 season?