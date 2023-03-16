 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers re-sign DT TY McGill to a one-year deal

McGill was forced into duty last year and did not disappoint when he was on the field

By Kyle Posey
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the 49ers have re-signed veteran defensive tackle TY McGill to a one-year contract.

There are no details on his deal yet, but Rapoport said it includes guaranteed money in his base salary. That’s a good sign that San Francisco wants McGill on the final 53-man roster.

McGill, 30, appeared in the most games of his career last year. There were a few games where the 49ers relied on him to play heavy snaps. He didn’t wow, but McGill impressed enough to play down the stretch for a playoff team and earn himself another contract. So, congrats to TY.

Kerry Hyder and Jordan Willis are other options that are in-house for the 49ers to re-sign along the defensive line. We know San Francisco likes to go 10-deep along the line.

As of today, here’s a look at who they have:

Nick Bosa
Arik Armstead
Javon Hagrave
Drake Jackson
Clelin Ferrell
Javon Kinlaw
Kevin Givens
TY McGill
Kalia Davis
Alex Barrett

