49ers re-sign DT TY McGill to a one-year deal

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the 49ers have re-signed veteran defensive tackle TY McGill to a one-year contract.

There are no details on his deal yet, but Rapoport said it includes guaranteed money in his base salary. That’s a good sign that San Francisco wants McGill on the final 53-man roster.

McGill, 30, appeared in the most games of his career last year. There were a few games where the 49ers relied on him to play heavy snaps. He didn’t wow, but McGill impressed enough to play down the stretch for a playoff team and earn himself another contract. So, congrats to TY.

Kerry Hyder and Jordan Willis are other options that are in-house for the 49ers to re-sign along the defensive line. We know San Francisco likes to go 10-deep along the line.

As of today, here’s a look at who they have:

Nick Bosa

Arik Armstead

Javon Hagrave

Drake Jackson

Clelin Ferrell

Javon Kinlaw

Kevin Givens

TY McGill

Kalia Davis

Alex Barrett