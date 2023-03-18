49ers sign former Panthers DB Myles Hartsfield

So, I’m blocked on Twitter by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. He wasn’t happy a couple of seasons ago about some of my analysis regarding Jimmy Garoppolo. Needless to say, whenever he reports something 49ers related, I won’t have the information unless it’s via another reporter.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, Garafolo reported that the 49ers have agreed to terms with Myles Hartsfield, who was initially a restricted free agent of the Panthers, but Carolina did not tender him.

Hartsfield was an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2020. He played under new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks last season in Carolina, where he played 812 snaps. Of those, 343 came in the slot, while 256 came at free safety. So, another versatile option in the defensive backfield for the 49ers.

Hartsfield is a tremendous athlete. At his Pro Day, he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash with a 38.5 inch vertical. The former Ole miss product, who turns 26 in August, finished the season with 58 tackles, including five for loss and a forced fumble. Hartsfield allowed a 64.7 completion percentage on 34 targets, with two touchdowns allowed and a pair of pass breakups.

Tarvarius Moore signed with the Packers, so Hartsfield takes his place as an uber athlete who can contribute on special teams. You can never go wrong with speed. Last season, Hartsfield played on each special teams unit.

I reached out to a Panthers friend, and he said Hartsfield is a solid nickel cornerback:

“4 core STer too. High level of understanding on run fits from the nickel. Good blitzer off the edge, reliable tackler, and gets to his spots in zone efficiently. Only issue is the man to man coverage imo”

So, Isaiah Oliver, Samuel Womack, and now Hartsfield will compete in the slot. That is, unless Wilks liked what he saw from Hartsfield at free safety.