6 players who have met with the 49ers at the Scouting Combine: Defensive line

The 49ers are going to meet with many draft prospects throughout their time in Indianapolis during the Scouting Combine this week. To get a better sense of who the 49ers are seeking that extra hands on time with, I will be compiling a list of all of the players who have confirmed that they have met with the 49ers here in Indianapolis.

Today’s media availability was with the defensive line, and there were a number of prospects who spoke with Brad Graham of thesfniners.com that confirmed they had met with the 49ers this week.

Here is the list of the six who made those confirmations to Graham.

Tavius Robinson - Defensive end, Ole Miss

Robinson is a native of Ontario Canada, and has played snaps at defensive end for the Ole Miss Rebels in each of the last three seasons. At 6-6 265 pounds Robinson has a blend of size and athleticism that would play well on a 49ers defensive line that boats a bevy of both.

TAVIUS ROBINSON AGAIN pic.twitter.com/a8EV3QTKQj — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 29, 2022

Byron Young - Edge, Tennessee

Young is a junior college transfer who excelled in the two years he spent facing off with SEC competition during his time at Tennessee. Young was named first team all SEC by the coaches in the conference during the 2022 season. During his time with Tennessee Young played in 24 games with 21 starts and logged 83 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hurries.

Byron Young finished off his Tennessee career right in 2022 pic.twitter.com/InyAhhd23t — CHANNEL (@CHANNEL_TN_) December 16, 2022

Zachh Pickens - Defensive tackle, South Carolina

Pickens has been a starting member of the South Carolina defense dating back to his sophomore year in 2020. Pickens took home a number of team awards during his senior season in 2022, including Most Outstanding Senior, the Joe Morrison Award as the MVP of the defense, the Steve Wadiak Team MVP Award and the Rex Enright Team Captains’ Award following the season.

At 6-4 305 pounds Pickens is a player who could help fortify the interior of the 49ers defensive line that is poised to have some turnover heading into next season.

OL/DL 1v1 Senior Bowl Day One



IDL Keeanu Benton WISC cleanest pass rush rep day 1

IOL Steve Avila TCU stood out

IDL Zachh Pickens SC plays w/ energy

OT Matthew Bergeron SYR has good feet + balance

IOL John Michael Schmitz MINN utilized a hop step

IOL Emil Ekiyor AL is the man pic.twitter.com/BpEBJcMb5u — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) February 1, 2023

Dante Stills - Defensive tackle, West Virginia

Stills holds the all time record for games played at West Virginia with 58 total appearances for the Mountaineers. Stills has the most career tackles for loss in school history and is fourth all time in sacks. Stills was first team All Big 12 in each of the last two seasons and has over three years of experience as a starter at the collegiate level.

Stills is listed at 6-4 285 pounds and has the versatility to line up all over the place on the defensive line. He possesses the kind of speed and quickness that could make him an impact player on a talented 49ers defensive line.

There goes that man Dante Stills



The @WVUfootball DT put on a show during 1-on-1s on the first day of @ShrineBowl practice pic.twitter.com/pHNh2paTJe — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) January 29, 2023

Isaiah McGuire - Defensive line, Missouri

McGuire has started every regular season game for the Tigers over the last two seasons, and has experience as a starter dating back to the 2020 season. McGuire finished the 2022 season with 39 total tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss , 7.5 sacks and four QB hurries. McGuire was named second team All-SEC in 2022 as well.

McGuire is listed at 6’4 274 pounds and has experience playing on the edge as well as defensive tackle.

A guy I don’t see mentioned much, but could see as a good fit for Ryans defense is Missouri DE Isaiah McGuire, 6’4, 272lbs. Primarily an edge, but i think could fit that Omenihu/Armstead “tweener” roll to play inside and out.



Here are a couple of clips of him vs Auburn! pic.twitter.com/fXNzF0mx4P — Cody Johnson (@FB_LoneStar) February 23, 2023

Ikenna Enechukwu - Defensive line, Rice

Enechukwu is a multi-year starter who has experience starting games as a defensive tackle and a defensive end. Enechukwu recorded 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks during the 2022 season.

Enechukwu is listed at 6-4 264 pounds and is another player who offers positionally versatility along the defensive line.