Nick Bosa tells Richard Sherman that Emmanuel Moseley is coming back to the 49ers in ‘23

It’s been nearly a month since the 49ers hired Steve Wilks to replace DeMeco Ryans as a defensive coordinator. We went over a couple of schematic differences between the two. Wilks has been around long enough to know that when you have the Niners personnel, you don’t need to change much.

Nick Bosa joined Richard Sherman on his podcast recently, and echoed those same sentiments.

“Whenever you’d had success like we’ve had, you’re not going to fix what isn’t broken. Obviously, there’s things you got to tweak, and you got to get better because the NFL is constantly evolving, but Kyle knows what’s successful, what got us here, defensively, and he kind of told me before that whatever guys we’re bringing in, they’re going to talk to Coach Kocurek first, make sure that he spits some dip in their face before they hire him.”

Bosa, in his first podcast appearance, has the dry sense of humor that makes him seem like he has a future on the media side. He continued:

“But no, we’re going to be attacking on D. We’ve got dogs at every level, especially this year. I think Fred and Dre have taken another step, which is kind of scary. And then we got Charvarius back there. Emmanuel Moseley will be back, so it’s only up from here.”

Moseley is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent. He tore his ACL in Week 5 of last year, which was October 9.

Every athlete is different, so pinning a specific return for Moseley would be inaccurate. Sometimes it can take upwards to a full year, while there are other cases where the athlete returns in nine months. But even when they do return, it takes the player a few months to get fully confident and get back into the swing of things.

John Lynch explained Moseley’s ACL injury and seemed optimistic about his recovery:

“ACLs probably aren’t what they used to be,” Lynch said. “I think where you get concerned is when there’s a bunch of other damage. He had a pretty clean ACL. We like Mose, who he is as a person, who he is as a player. He fits us well. That’s a position where you always need depth. If he can provide that, I think it’s a good thing for us. That’s far from done, so I don’t — that’s not done, not close to be done, but we’ll work toward that, though.”

Mooney Ward, Deommodore Lenoir, Ambry Thomas, and Samuel Womack. Those are the cornerbacks on the roster, so bringing Moseley back makes sense for all parties. It helps that Moseley is a quality starter and one of the higher end CB2’s in the NFL.