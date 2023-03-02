Lynch: There may be a need for an additional quarterback

It’s unclear whether 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will be ready for the regular season as he figures out the best outcome for surgery. We know Purdy won’t be available for training camp, which means the 49ers will need more than just a camp arm. They’ll need to invest in a veteran backup quarterback.

It’s fair to ask why any quarterback would sign with the Niners knowing Purdy’s potential return looms and Trey Lance has the keys to the luxury car everybody wants to drive.

But there’s no escaping the 49ers injury history — specifically at quarterback. General manager John Lynch joined Matt Maiocco’s podcast, where the two spoke about the Niners quarterback position. Lynch said San Francisco “might look elsewhere” after saying he’s happy with the team’s quarterbacks.

Lynch is looking for a veteran who can “go win games with a really good roster.” Here’s more from Lynch:

“We’re very happy with what we have at the quarterback position. There may be a need for an additional quarterback. That’s all I’m saying. We can’t close our eyes to that and say, ‘Hey, we’re good,’ but that’s part of this business.”

Here’s a list of potential free agent quarterbacks the 49ers might pursue:

Carson Wentz

Marcus Mariota (who may retire)

Baker Mayfield

Sam Darnold

Teddy Bridgewater

Jacoby Brissett

Andy Dalton

Taylor Heinicke

Lamar Jackson

San Francisco should be an attractive option with their roster. The question will be whether one of these veteran quarterbacks values the idea of playing time over money.