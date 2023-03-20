Golden Nuggets: Happy Monday y’all

“OTC projects the 49ers will receive one third-round comp pick, a fifth-rounder and two sixth-round choices for their net losses in free agency. There’ll be another third-rounder for DeMeco Ryans and Ran Carthon getting head coach and general manager jobs, respectively.”

“Johnson is coming off a 2022 season that saw him record 11 tackles over 12 games. The former Titans defender also allowed a passer rating of 152.1 when targeted.”

“Brendel remembers preparing to play against Hargrave leading to the NFC Championship Game. Now that the two are teammates, Brendel will face him regularly during practice.

What makes Hargrave so tough to block?

“One is his motor,” Brendel shared. “I feel like it’s really hard to find a guy in the interior D-line that has the motor that he has and the drive to finish that he has. And he also is just a fantastic pass rusher. You don’t really see guys that have—other than Aaron Donald—you don’t see guys in the A and B gaps really have a multifaceted rush move repertoire.

“He will look a certain way on one play or one drive, and then he’ll look like a completely different player on the next play or the next drive, and it’s really hard to kind of get a beat on him and expect what he’s going to do next just because of how many moves and how many rush techniques he can bring at you.”