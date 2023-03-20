49ers re-sign TE Ross Dwelley to a one-year deal

The 49ers announced Monday morning the re-signing of tight end Ross Dwelley to a one-year deal. The undrafted free agent out of the University of San Diego returns to San Francisco for a sixth season.

The 49ers have long been rumored or linked to tight ends in hopes of upgrading their TE2 position after George Kittle, but Dwelley remains a core special teamer on the roster. Dwelley saw his snap counts dwindle last year, when he only played 101 snaps on offense.

But his 238 snaps on special teams are why Dwelley continues to earn a roster spot. He played the eighth most special teams snaps last year, and that number figures to go up with Tarvarius Moore on a different roster and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles expected to take over as the starter for Azeez Al-Shaair.

The 49ers also officially announced the signing of former Panthers safety Myles Hartsfield to a one-year deal. Hartsfield was an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. His three-year stint in Carolina saw Hartsfield appear in 41 games, starting 19 of them, including ten this past season.