Jordan Willis signs with the Raiders

Jordan Willis is following Jimmy Garoppolo to Las Vegas. ESPN’s Field Yates announced that Willis has signed a deal with the Raiders.

Although he missed the first nine weeks of the season, Willis was a significant contributor to the 49ers defense and special teams. He played at least 15 defensive snaps in every game after Week 10 except for two. Willis was also a big part of the special teams coverage units.

It was a bit bizarre to see No. 75 running down the field and covering kickoffs, but that speaks to the versatility that Willis brings to the table.

You could make a strong argument that Willis had the biggest special teams play in franchise history, when he blocked a fourth quarter punt which led to a touchdown and an eventual win in the divisional playoff round against the Packers in January 2022.

Now, Willis takes his talents to the AFC West after nearly three full seasons with San Francisco. The current edge rushers on the 49ers roster are Nick Bosa, Clelin Ferrell, Drake Jackson, and Alex Barrett.