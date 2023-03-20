Former Giants center Jon Feliciano signs a 1-year deal with the 49ers

The 49ers signed former New York Giants center and guard Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal, per Kim Jones of WFAN. Feliciano started 15 games for the Giants last season at center.

In 2021, Feliciano started five games at left guard. So, there’s some positional flexibility that the 49ers might rely on with Feliciano.

According to Sports Info Solutions, Feliciano surrendered three sacks (only 0.6 percent) and four opponent stuffs (only 1 percent) last year, and only had one penalty all season.

Using SIS’s total points earned metric, Feliciano’s 28 was six points lower than starting center Jake Brendel’s last season, although Brendel was worse against the run from a blown blocks' perspective.

Feliciano, 31, has started 54 games in his career. Sixteen of those came in 2019 with the Buffalo Bills, with another 15 of those last year coming with the Giants. It’s evident that Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers value experience at the center position.

Feliciano is coming off a career-high in snaps with 971, and also has an impressive 97.6 pass-blocking efficiency per PFF, for whatever that’s worth. No matter what metric you use, it appears that Feliciano keeps the quarterback upright.